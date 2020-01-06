The Debate
CM Punk Says No To Match Against Stone Cold Steve Austin In Saudi Arabia

WWE News

CM Punk recently revealed his thoughts about a clash against Stone Cold Steve Austin. He clearly indicated that he is not interested in the fight. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
CM Punk

CM Punk, who is an analyst and special contributor on WWE Backstage, has been in the news ever since he joined the show in November 2019. CM Punk was roped into the show by FOX and not WWE. However, it has raised hopes for his fans who are waiting for his in-ring return in WWE. Meanwhile, CM Punk has not made any indication of returning to the ring.

Also Read | CM Punk And Other WWE Superstars React To Liv Morgan-Lana Storyline

Also Read | CM Punk To Return To WWE Backstage In The January 21st Episode Of The Show

CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin?

CM Punk recently revealed his thoughts about a clash against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Recently, a WWE fan posted a tweet asking his followers to retweet if they want to see a Stone Cold Steve Austin vs CM Punk clash. CM Punk liked this tweet indicating that he is not interested in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Kane Is Going To Be The Next Guest On Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Wishes He Had Told Vince McMahon To Not Turn Him Into A Heel

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs CM Punk would have been an interesting clash at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Fans and wrestling experts have been comparing these superstars over the years on various occasions. Back in 2013, WWE teased a match between these two during the promotion of WrestleMania. Will CM Punk make his return to the WWE ring? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch

Published:
COMMENT
