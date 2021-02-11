Chris Godwin Celebrates Super Bowl Win Adorably With Childhood Sweetheart Mariah DelPercio

Mariah DelPercio and Chris Godwin have been through thick and thin since their high school days. The couple have been dating each other for more than a decade and got engaged in March last year, announcing the same through their social media accounts. The duo took it all in together after the Super Bowl 2021, as Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the big game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chris Godwin fiancee runs onto the pitch to greet Bucs star after Super Bowl win

Just moments after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sealed the Super Bowl 2021 win, Chris Godwin was greeted by his fiancee who came running down the pitch to congratulate him. Mariah DelPercio and Chris Godwin were locked in an embrace as they soaked in the latter's achievement, in a wholesome video captured by NFL Films. The couple can be seen giggling while locked in a hug, with DelPercio claiming she couldn't feel her legs which made Godwin laugh even more. The duo adorably moved to lay down on the confetti, with Godwin claiming that they were the 'best in the world'.

This moment between @CGtwelve_ and his fiancée will make you smile 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ANDGzAUKPw — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 10, 2021

In March 2020, Godwin and DelPercio announced their engagement with stunning photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts. DelPercio proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring in the shots, and she captioned her post with a sweet message to her high school sweetheart. She also mentioned that the couple together nearly a decade now and she can’t wait to spend all of their remaining decades as, officially, Mrs Chris Godwin. The Bucs superstar himself posted a lovely picture of them, saying that there was no better way to spend the rest of his life than with her.

Chris Godwin generally keeps his personal life of Instagram and their engagement pictures were the last post he has shared of his beautiful bride-to-be. DelPercio's handle on social media itself was @_misstwelve, which was a nod to Godwin’s former jersey number before the 24-year-old gave it way to Tom Brady, who joined the franchise in the summer. T

he couple co-founded Team Godwin Foundation, which is dedicated to educating people about the significance of adopting dogs and spaying and neutering. The couple have been together since their sophomore year at Middletown, with Mariah's father Mark serving as his coach there.

(Image Courtesy: NFL Films Twitter, Mariah DelPercio Instagram)