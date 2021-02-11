Tom Brady Tweets 'Nothing To See Here' As His Drunk Video At Super Bowl Parade Goes Viral

Tom Brady was the star of the Super Bowl parade as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The win was Brady's seventh Super Bowl win, more than any other franchise in NFL history. While the 43-year-old did show some disregard to the Lombardi Trophy, he thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations as a flurry of 'Tom Brady drunk' videos went viral on social media.

Tom Brady Bucs parade: NFL legend joins in on the fun after drunk videos of him go viral

Tom Brady celebrated like a champion after the Tampa Bay Bucs hosted a boat party on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. The team chose to forego a traditional parade because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the 43-year-old ensured that there were some eye-catching moments during the entire celebrations. Brady himself arrived in his new $2 million luxury boat escorted by the police in what was a fairly grand entrance.

He then partied along with his teammates, recreating his famous post-win compilation yet again. This time Brady posed with the Super Bowl trophy alongside his Bucs teammates before the highlights reel from the Super Bowl played on the tune of Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life". Brady and Gronk had famously created the video two years ago after the AFC Championship win over the Chiefs during their time with the New England Patriots. They made another version of the same after winning the NFC title this year, having defeated the Green Bay Packers last month.

During the celebrations, Brady proceeded to lob the Lombardi Trophy towards Gronkowski, who was shirtless in another boat, in a jaw drop[ping moment. Gronk has a fair share of history with the trophy, but caught it safely this time, as he generally does when Brady throws him a pass. The 43-year-old later had to be helped off his boat as he smiled and gave a little wave to a crowd of reporters waiting for him. Brady himself joined in on the fun later, sharing the video, writing, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila". By the looks of it, the NFL legend did have a little too much of the Avocado Tequila and was the toast of netizens on social media.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady became the second quarterback after Peyton Manning to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises, with the latter having won with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. The 43-year-old also became the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, and win it, breaking his own record achieved during the Patriots' 2019 win. The NFL legend was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and the Super Bowl victory on Sunday only cements his legacy even further.

(Image Courtesy: Joey Knight Twitter)