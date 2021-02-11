Tom Brady Joins Bucs' Super Bowl Parade In His Own Brand New $2 Million Boat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl celebrations could well be renamed as the Tom Brady boat parade as the 43-year-old stole headlines on Thursday. The Bucs defeated defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday, much thanks to Brady who ultimately lifted the Super Bowl MVP. The champions went waterborne with their celebration amidst the pandemic, but that did not stop Brady from making his mark on the event.

Tom Brady's 2-million-dollar boat steals the show during Bucs' Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady is used to attending Super Bowl parades, with Sunday's win being the seventh big game win of his career. The Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday (Thursday) with a boat parade while maintaining social distancing near the Riverwalk area of Downtown Tampa. Brady, who starred on Sunday, made a grand entrance in his new $2 million boat.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

According to TMZ, the boat is a state-of-the-art watercraft and was named "Viva a Vida", which happens to be the name of Brady's wife Gisele's environmental conservation initiative. The boat even received a police escort prior to the parade down Hillsborough River. Brady's arrival meant that celebrations instantly began around him and it is fair to say that the 43-year-old did enjoy the proceedings. While his boat stole the show on arrival, it was Tom Brady who made headlines during the Bucs' Super Bowl celebrations. The veteran quarterback chucked the Lombardi Trophy to a shirtless Rob Gronkowski, who caught it from another boat.

The 31-year-old has his history with the Super Bowl trophy, but this time caught it with ease, much like how he gathered Brady's two touchdown passes against the Chiefs on Sunday to help them become the first team to win the Super Bowl at home. "Drunk Brady" was soon trending on Twitter and there were many reactions to the host of videos from the Bucs' Super Bowl celebrations that made way online. The smiling 43-year-old needed help walking from an escort as he made his way back towards land in a video that has gone viral on social media since. Brady himself decided to have fun with the fans, retweeting the video and writing, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila". This was Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl in 19 years, having won their first trophy in 2002. As for Tom Brady, he became the oldest to lift the Super Bowl title and the Super Bowl MVP, surpassing himself from two years ago.

(Image Courtesy: Kevin ODonnell Twitter)