Tom Brady's Daughter Vivi Yells 'DAD, NO!' As He Tosses Lombardi Trophy To Gronk's Boat

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a boat parade. Fans walked by the riverside, while Brady and the team enjoyed on the water. The highlight, however, remained Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Rob Gronkowski's boat.

Also read | Tom Brady was listening to Many Men (Wish Death) by 50 Cent after winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's daughter tried to stop Bucs QB from tossing the Lombardi Trophy

Brady's angle of his Lombardi Trophy toss is WILD. 😱



(🎥: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/ltt02vQFtu — theScore (@theScore) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady shared the video of him celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win on the boat parade, which also featured a shot of him throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk. The video went viral, fans sharing it across social media platforms and talking about how he can throw one since he has seven of them now.

Later, Brady himself shared another video of him throwing the trophy on his Instagram stories. Brady wrote that one can hear his daughter Vivian yell at him to not do it while adding that Gronk made another clutch catch. People found Vivi adorable on social media, many sharing this new angle of the video shared by Brady himself.

"When you WIN 7EVEN you can throw that thing wherever you want," one fan wrote, while another wished he was in Florida right now. "He be like, 'It's ok honey I got 6 more at home,'" wrote another user. One even trolled Patrick Mahomes in the process, speaking about how Vivian has held more Lombardi Trophies than he has.

Also read | Tom Brady joins Bucs' Super Bowl parade in his own brand new $2 million boat: Tom Brady boat parade

Fans react to Vivi Brady yelling 'DAD, NO!' as Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy

Love it, live free Florida....i wish i could go. — Archimedes (@measuringlife) February 10, 2021

When you WIN 7EVEN you can throw that thing wherever you want — Jimmy Blayney (@groovyror) February 10, 2021

He be like "it's ok honey I got 6 more at home".. — mike vasquez 🙈🙉🙊 (@mikesotelo82) February 10, 2021

Why the hell not, eh? The dude's got 7 of 'em. — Scotty (@GoJetsGo80) February 10, 2021

Brady's daughter Vivi has held more Lombardi trophies than Patrick Mahomes. — Travis Baltes (@TravisBaltes) February 8, 2021

Also read | LeBron James confident to walk 'Beautifully' like Tom Brady after Lakers parade

A drunk Tom Brady was also trending on Twitter after a video of him being helped off the boat was shared online. "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in his typo-laden tweet in response to the video. The media — waiting to get a question in — got no response as Brady only smiled and walked away.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

As a way to help prevent COVID-19 spread, the Bucs' first Super Bowl win in 19 years was celebrated on boats. Social distancing was stressed by Mayor Jane Castor, while masks were made mandatory. The riverwalk, unsurprisingly, had a huge crowd following the team. Some fans even bought their own boats, though they were asked to maintain a 50 feet distance.

Also read | Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy as Bucs celebrate Super Bowl win

(Image credits: Tom Brady Instagram)