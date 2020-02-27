AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Suffers Seven Stitches Over Left Eye After Brutal Headbutt

Former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley got into a heated altercation in the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and things turned out to be shocking when Moxley planted a brutal headbutt over Chris Jericho, leaving him bloodied and bruised. It was a horrific sight to witness as Chris Jericho had to undergo through seven stitches in order to heal up the wound. Wrestling fans are still concerned about Chris Jericho since he is expected to miss out on the next episode due to the injury.

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho got injured after a deadly head butt from Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho was about to get onto the weighing scale towards the end of AEW Dynamite when he decided to turn his attention towards Jon Moxley. The ring was already filled with AEW wrestlers and things turned out to be worse when Jon Moxley decided to plant a vicious head butt over Chris Jericho. The head butt immediately sent the ‘C MAN’ on the mat while everyone else erupted into a brawl. It appeared to be a total dog fight at AEW Dynamite.

Later, the official Twitter handle of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) posted a picture of Chris Jericho in which the former WWE superstar is seen showcasing stitches near his left eye. This might be the beginning of a new rivalry between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho at AEW. However, Jericho needs to recover from the injury until we see him back in action. Though, he is still lined up against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

AEW Dynamite: Matches confirmed so far in AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship on the line)

MJF vs Cody

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship on the line)

Nyla Rose vs Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship on the line)

Jake Hager vs Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

Pac vs Orange Cassidy

