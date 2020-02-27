AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Suffers Seven Stitches Over Left Eye After Brutal Headbutt

Former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley got into a heated altercation in the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and things turned out to be shocking when Moxley planted a brutal headbutt over Chris Jericho, leaving him bloodied and bruised. It was a horrific sight to witness as Chris Jericho had to undergo through seven stitches in order to heal up the wound. Wrestling fans are still concerned about Chris Jericho since he is expected to miss out on the next episode due to the injury.
Also Read | AEW Dynamite: Jeff Cobb Makes His AEW Debut To Lay Waste On Jon Moxley
It was only a matter of time!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RRf0eRxirD
Chris Jericho was about to get onto the weighing scale towards the end of AEW Dynamite when he decided to turn his attention towards Jon Moxley. The ring was already filled with AEW wrestlers and things turned out to be worse when Jon Moxley decided to plant a vicious head butt over Chris Jericho. The head butt immediately sent the ‘C MAN’ on the mat while everyone else erupted into a brawl. It appeared to be a total dog fight at AEW Dynamite.
#LeChampion with the scars of tonight’s weigh in. #7stitches pic.twitter.com/jEgOCTuRV8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020
Later, the official Twitter handle of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) posted a picture of Chris Jericho in which the former WWE superstar is seen showcasing stitches near his left eye. This might be the beginning of a new rivalry between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho at AEW. However, Jericho needs to recover from the injury until we see him back in action. Though, he is still lined up against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
Also Read | Vince McMahon And WWE Officials Change WWE Policy After AEW Dynamite Signs Extension Deal
Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship on the line)
MJF vs Cody
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship on the line)
Nyla Rose vs Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship on the line)
Jake Hager vs Dustin Rhodes
Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara
Pac vs Orange Cassidy
Also Read | AEW Dynamite Results: Jeff Cobb Makes Debut, Nyla Rose Crowned New Women's Champion
Also Read | Tony Khan Pays Stone Cold Steve Austin The Ultimate Tribute On AEW Dynamite