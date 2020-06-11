Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Reveals Favourite Moment From WWE Career Involving Triple H

Current AEW World champion and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley recently told the 'My Mom's Basement' podcast that he loved the 2016 Roadblock PPV. Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, said everything about the PPV was memorable. He said he ‘loved the stripped-down, old-school "NWA Mid-South" feel of the night’. Jon Moxley also said that the vibe in the locker room was also amazing. He said he had some unforgettable conversations with his WWE colleagues and some WWE legends.

Also Read l Dean Ambrose WWE: Jon Moxley AEW loved Boneyard match, says “The Undertaker is a comic book character”

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose had a fun conversation with Triple H

Jon Moxley said that he was in the locker room with Chris Jericho and others when an official came in told him that Triple H was looking for him. At first, he didn’t want to meet Triple H, because he wanted him and Hunter to have a real pro-wrestling match at Roadblock. However, he went and the two started talking about the things they can do to make the match more incredible.

As they were having the conversation, they both found that they share a similar outlook on how matches should be structured. The two ended up having a lot of fun and delivered an impressive match. Jon Moxley said that he would rather have had more matches like Roadblock in WWE than an "overproduced" WrestleMania match.

Also Read l Dean Ambrose WWE Jon Moxley AEW: Jon Moxley talks about feud with Chris Jericho: AEW

Roadblock 2016: How was Triple H vs Dean Ambrose?

The match between Triple H and Dean Ambrose was loved by many including the critics. While reviewing the main event, wrestling expert John Powell compared Dean Ambrose to WWE legend Mick Foley. "In the match of his career, Ambrose proved beyond a shadow of a doubt he is main event material, perhaps soon to be following in the legendary but demented footsteps of another unorthodox superstar, one Mick Foley," said John Powell. Many critics including Powell gave the main event match an 8.5 stars out of 10.

Also Read l Dean Ambrose WWE: Jon Moxley shares NSFW picture of gruesome tailbone wound after AEW Double or Nothing

Roadblock 2016: Triple H defeated Dean Ambrose to retain his WWE World Heavyweight title

The match started and Dean Ambrose delivered three Dirty Deeds to Triple H for a three count, but the referee voided the count as Ambrose's foot was underneath the bottom rope. In the latter part of the match, Ambrose attempted to execute an Elbow Drop off the barricade on Triple H, who was lying on the announce table. However, Triple H rolled off and Dean Ambrose fell through the announce table. Triple H dragged Ambrose in the ring and executed a Pedigree to retain his title.

Also Read l Dean Ambrose WWE: Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose reacts to Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36