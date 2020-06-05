Triple H Praises Matt Hardy For Taking Cinematic Matches 'to Another Level' In WWE

WWE head of talent and executive vice-president Triple H recently talked to a news website where he opened up on the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV. Triple H also answered many fan questions and talked about the two cinematic matches that took place at WrestleMania 36. While talking about the upcoming NXT PPV, Triple H said that they want to entertain the audience in these bad times. He revealed that WWE wanted to bring back the ‘In Your House PPV’ earlier, but they never got the chance.

Triple H added that after 20 years, the In Your House event will be revived at WWE NXT TakeOver on Sunday. He said if the event gets a good reception, then WWE would try to schedule the PPV again.

Triple H talks about the cinematic matches and Matt Hardy vs Jeremy Borosh

After WWE featured two cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36, fans were quick to compare them with the iconic IMPACT Wrestling match between Matt Hardy and Jeremy Borosh. When Triple H was asked in the interview with Metro UK on how much influence did Jeremy Borash and Matt Hardy had with their cinematic match, The Game said that the two took the cinematic matches "to another level." Though he praised both Matt Hardy and Jeremy Borosh for what they did, he clarified that Matt Hardy didn’t invent cinematic wrestling.

"It's a funny thing that people say all of a sudden there's this cinematic thing. But people have been doing these matches for 20 years: Rock and Mick Foley at Halftime Heat, Austin and Booker in the grocery store. There's so many of those over the years." Triple H told Metro.UK.

Triple H talks about Velveteen Dream vs Adam Cole

While giving details about the upcoming WWE NXT Championship match between Velveteen Dream and reigining champion Adam Cole, Triple H said that the match between the two will talk place outside the arena. When the interviewer asked whether it will be WWE NXT's first-ever cinematic match, Triple H clarified that the match will not be cinematic. "There will be a ring but it will be different. It will be in a different environment and shot differently. I think people are gonna really enjoy this and it was spectacular," said Triple H.

Last week I learned about a young man who wrote a story about his dream of being in the main event of #WrestleMania and since then, Caelan has raised over £1200 for @NHSuk!



Amazing things can happen when you dream big. Thanks for dreaming of others! https://t.co/InPsGaCVWB pic.twitter.com/szdNosaUX1 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2020

