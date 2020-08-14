Chris Jericho Vows To Go After Mike Tyson After His Exhibition Bout Vs Roy Jones Jr

In May this year, Chris Jericho called Mike Tyson out on AEW Dynamite and demanded an apology for knocking him out during an episode of WWE RAW in 2010. Mike Tyson appeared in the very next episode, accompanied by his team which also included UFC star Henry Cejudo. The two parties got involved in a vicious brawl which teased an upcoming match between Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson. For some reason, Mike Tyson never returned to AEW Dynamite to continue his feud with Y2J. AEW then got Chris Jericho involved in a feud with Orange Cassidy and never acknowledged the Chris Jericho vs Mike Tyson brawl.

However, Chris Jericho has still not given up hope as he continues to call out the boxing legend on his podcasts and live shows. Earlier, Chris Jericho had claimed that now is the perfect time for Mike Tyson to make his pro-wrestling debut and recently, he stated that he’s ready to kick Mike Tyson’s “a** at any point of time”. On his Saturday Night Special live session, Chris Jericho said that it’s unlikely that Mike Tyson will face him at AEW All Out (on September 5) as the boxer is scheduled to fight Roy Jones Jr on September 12.

“I get that it's a lot of money at stake, and that's fine. I'm not going anywhere. We have another PPV in November, and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to kick his a** at any point of time.”

However, just a day after Chris Jericho made these comments, rumours started going around that Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr has been postponed and will not take place in November 2020. It looks like pro-wrestling fans will not be seeing Mike Tyson’s wrestling debut this year. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will face each other in an eight-round exhibition bout which will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Chris Jericho thinks it’s the perfect time for Mike Tyson to make his wrestling debut

While talking to WrestleZone a couple of weeks ago, Chris Jericho said that it’s the perfect time for Mike Tyson to make his wrestling debut. The legendary boxer has made appearances in both WWE and AEW but has never wrestled in the ring. Chris Jericho claimed that Mike Tyson is currently in great shape and “aura and the mystique” of Mike Tyson is back. He stated that AEW will be a perfect stage for Tyson and that he could be a perfect first opponent for the boxing legend. “You can see that I’m doing some of the best work in my career after doing this for 30 years. So it’s a perfect match-up,” said Jericho.

Image Source: AEW/Twitter