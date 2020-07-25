Mike Tyson Smokes Joint While Signing Contract; Details Of Epic Showdown With Ray Jones Jr

Boxing legend Mike Tyson took the sports community by storm after he announced his epic return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. Having last been in a boxing fight in 2005, Tyson made the headlines earlier this year after stated he intended to fight once again later this year. While rumours mostly headed towards the third fight against his former foe Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones Jr emerged as the surprise challenger to the Baddest Man on the Planet.

Mike Tyson smokes joint while signing contract

According to TMZ Sport, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. signed the contract last month over a Zoom call. The short clip of Tyson signing the contract while sitting in his car is making the rounds on the internet. What's interesting about the video was Iron Mike was seen calmly smoking a joint as he made the fight official.

Tyson is already known to be heavily involved in the cannabis industry. The 54-year-old former world champion is the owner of Tyson Ranch, a cannabis company in California. With the drug legal in the state, reports state Tyson makes roughly $600,000 every year from his cannabis products business.

In the footage, Tyson also confirmed that his earnings from the fight will go to charity. As for Roy Jones Jr, the 51-year-old is reportedly set to rake in more than $10 million for the fight, which will generally depend on the PPV numbers.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Live Stream

The eight-round exhibition fight will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul will serve as the undercard to Tyson's fight. The undercard is scheduled for 6:00 PM Pacific Time (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST).

It remains highly unlikely that the event will be broadcasted on television outside the United States. Live streaming will be available on the social media platform, Triller. Looking to overhaul TikTok, reports state Triller acquired the rights to the fight for a whopping $50 million. The star-studded event is also expected to feature performances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, The Weeknd and Pitbull.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram Handle)