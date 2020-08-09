Mike Tyson Using Electric Muscle Stimulation To Prepare For Sept 12 Return Vs Roy Jones

Mike Tyson will make his boxing comeback on September 12. The 54-year-old legend will face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight. Tyson, who is nicknamed The Baddest Man on the Planet, has not fought after his retirement in 2005. Following the announcement of the fast-approaching Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout, Tyson has revealed his impressive physique as he continues to prepare of his boxing return.

Mike Tyson election muscle stimulation: How are Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight preparations?

Mike Tyson is undergoing electric muscle stimulation to help prepare for the Roy Jones Jr bout. He said: "I couldn't do it without that, my joints would be all f***ed. Those pains came back and I said, 'Wow, this is why I stopped boxing.' Then I got this [machine]." [@Triller] pic.twitter.com/zo2nnkzkr4 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 1, 2020

As both fighters are above the age of 50, they have had to train hard to enter their fight with good physique and conditioning. However, while Tyson retired in 2005, 4-division champion Jones has last fought in 2018. To train for his comeback, Tyson has invested his time in using electric muscle stimulation, which is a method which contracts the muscle due to the electric impulses directly stimulated to one's motor neurons.

Mike Tyson body transformation before the fight against Roy Jones Jr

In 1986, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion when he won the title at age 20. After losing three of his last four fights in 2005, Tyson retired. Following his retirement, he has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

Mike Tyson fight date

The two retired heavyweight champions will meet for their comeback during an eight-round exhibition fight on September 12 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The event will only be available via the pay-per-view format along with the social video platform Triller. As per reports, the fight will be priced at $49.99 per ticket. Tyson last played and lost against Kevin McBride in 2005. Jones won his last fight in February 2018, where he defeated Scott Sigmon. The poster of their fight was revealed on August 7.

