Cindy Dandois Switches To X-Rated Career As Former UFC Fighter Launches OnlyFans Account

UFC fighter Cindy Dandois is following the footsteps of former Australian V8 Supercars racer Renee Gracie by ditching her career in sports in order to venture into the adult film industry. The Belgian mixed martial artist, who competed in UFC and Bellator, took to Twitter to announce her drastic career switch, writing that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to consider the switch. Cindy Dandois also announced that she has launched an OnlyFans account where she will be posting bold pictures of herself.

Cindy Dandois UFC to Cindy Dandois OnlyFans?

Cindy Dandois told her fans via Twitter that she was forced to look for new avenues due to financial reasons amid the pandemic. Dandois said she lost her gym during the lockdown and now will be turning her attention to the adult film industry to raise the funds needed to re-open her gym.

I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,... leaving me with big financial problems. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back. https://t.co/MrlSr9hLLv pic.twitter.com/2OwRACfyMt — Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 28, 2020

Cindy Dandois Instagram post announcing drastic career switch

She also announced the launch of the Cindy Dandois OnlyFans account on Instagram. "After a lot of thinking... I decided to do it! I made an ONLY FANS!" she wrote on Instagram. "If you want to support me, go and subscribe. There will be pictures and little messages and the possibility to chat with me privately."

Cindy Dandois further wrote that her OnlyFans account does not mean she will be venturing into the full-fledged adult film industry. "BUT don’t ask for p**n cause that’s a no go...since I am still a full-time teacher I will not post too crazy stuff!" she added.

Former UFC fighter Angela Magana backed Cindy Dandois after her bold move. The former American mixed martial artist responded to Dandois' Instagram post, writing: "You rock girl! Wish you were here with me in Puerto Rico. We could train together at my gym."

Cindy Dandois UFC and fighting career

Cindy Dandois has competed in Invicta Fighting Championship, Rizin Fighting Federation, UFC and Bellator MMA. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old signed with Professional Fighters League. Her only fight in UFC came in 2017 when she lost to Alexis Davis by unanimous decision. Her last fight was in December 2019 at Cage Survivor 14. Dandois beat Eleni Mytilinaki via submission in under two minutes. Her MMA record stands at 16-5 (win-loss).

(Image Credits: Cindy Dandois Instagram Handle)