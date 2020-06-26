UFC Fight Island To Have 5 Rounds Of COVID-19 Testing And A Host Of Other Protocols

After months of drama and turmoil, Dana White and co have finally scheduled the much-awaited UFC Fight Island events in Abdu Dhabi. UFC 251 is set to inaugurate the UFC Fight Island event, followed by three more events in July. However, the administrators have not failed to highlight the necessary protocols that will be set in place for hosting the UFC Fight Island event amid the raging pandemic. According to reports, officials are planning to host five rounds of COVID-19 testing, to ensure complete safety for the upcoming UFC Fight Island events.

UFC recently released a flow chart to reveal how they are planning to cope with the threat of COVID-19 while hosting the UFC Fight Island events in succession. As per reports, the first round of COVID-19 tests will be done prior to 48 hours of departure. The second round of testing will be done at the airports. UFC Fighters are also expected to remain quarantined in their hotels at all times. The fourth round of coronavirus testing is set to be done before the fighters and officials enter Yas Island and the final series of tests will be conducted after the event is wrapped up.

The UFC Fight Island event has been making headlines since Dana White teased its possibility a month ago. While UFC Fight Island is all set to be staged on July 12 with UFC 251, Dana White is taking no risks when it comes to the safety of UFC employees. UFC officials released their COVID-19 test plans for the upcoming UFC Fight Island recently and have left no stone unturned in the process.

UFC news: UFC Fight Island and UFC 251 fight card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

135 lbs: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

