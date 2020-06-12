Renee Gracie Went From $0 To $90k In A Month After Joining Adult Film Industry From Racing

Former Australian race car driver Renee Gracie received a significant raise in pay after switching careers. Renee Gracie was the first full-time female racer in Australia’s V8 Supercars Super2 category in more than than 14 years but failed to earn an income that could make ends meet during her seven-year career as a racer. Renee Grace joined the adult film industry and saw a substantial rise in her pay, earning over a reported $90,650 per month. A number of fans on social media asked the question, 'What is Renee Gracie now doing?' and 'Is Renee Gracie Australia racing career over?'.

ALSO READ: Who Is Renee Gracie? Ex-Australian Racer Turned Adult Film Actress Says Dad's Proud Of Her

What is Renee Gracie now doing? Is Renee Gracie Australia racing career over?

The 'What is Renee Gracie now doing?' question was trending on social media after stories emerged that the 25-year-old joined the adult film industry. By her own admission. the Renee Gracie videos and photographs are reportedly being sold at a $12.95 a month and her fan page has over 7,000 subscribers. Renee Gracie was struggling to make it big as a racer and chose a career path that has allowed her to earn more money over a small period of time.

According to reports from the Telegraph, Renee Gracie now makes around $90,650 per month after changing careers. The former race car driver claims that moving into the adult film industry is the best thing she has done in her whole life after a failed stint as a race car driver. Reports also claim that Renee Gracie is on course to earn over $1million this year.

ALSO READ: Australian Racer Renee Gracie Switches To Adult Industry To End Financial Struggles

Is Renee Gracie Australia racing career over? Renee Gracie racer turned adult film star

Amid the stories claiming that Renee Gracie now has joined the adult film industry, some fans on social media asked 'Is the Renee Gracie Australia racing career over?' Earlier this year, Renee Gracie announced that racing is no longer her passion. Supercars also announced they will distance themselves from Renee Gracie following her change in career. The statement read that Renee Gracie will no longer be driving in the Supercars series.

ALSO READ: What Is Fastest Car In GTA 5 Online: Supercars With Top Speeds And Best Lap Times

Renee Gracie videos: Renee Gracie racer to adult film star

After deciding to call it quits with racing, Renee Gracie worked at a local car yard before deciding to switch career paths. The Renee Gracie videos have earned the 25-year-old enough money to pay off her 30-year housing loan in a matter of 12 months. The Renee Gracie Instagram page has over 435,000 followers and Gracie plans on continuing to mint money from social media.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen Chooses Australian Supercars’ Esports Series Over F1’s Virtual Grand Prix