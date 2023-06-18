CM Punk gets deafening cheer from Chicago crowd on his return to AEW Collision | WATCH

Why you're reading this: After weeks of rumors, announcements, and anticipation, CM Punk is back in the AEW ring. Punk returned on the premier of AEW collision. A jampacked Chicago crowd at the prudential center was awaiting the return of their hero and when the music hit, the roof blew. Watch the spectacle of CM Punk's return.

3 Things you need to know:

CM Punk made his much-anticipated return at the AEW collision

This is Punk's first appearance since September 2022

CM Punk indulged in a tag-team match on his return

Watch CM Punk get rousing reception on his return at AEW collision

A fan-favorite since his WWE days, the "CM Punk, CM Punk!" chant is prevalent in every arena. Thus, when the originator of the pop appeared on AEW collision in his hometown, a conundrum was about to come about. Switch on your speakers to listen to the deafening noise.

Also Read | Triple H Introduces New Rule For Upcoming 'WWE Money In The Bank' In Ladder Matches

Punk addressed the Chicago crowd and cut out a typical promo.

The king is back baby, and I do have a lot of things to get off my chest. I got a question Chicago. Why would I change? This is what I was trained for. I will always speak truth to power. I will always be myself. I will never compromise. And there's the people that think they are owed an apology. I've grown older and wiser in my years. Sometimes it's better to be the bigger man. If you feel, you are here today and I owe you an apology, I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like, And there are those of you who were praying to whatever God you believe in to put these (his boots) down in the ring and ride off into the sunset to never be seen again, but until there is somebody in this company that can fill these boots, they belong on my feet. Tell me when I'm telling lies!

Also Read: Jey Uso Shares First Thoughts After Giving A Beatdown To Roman Reigns At WWE SmackDown

That was not it. Punk also embroiled in a tag team match. On his return, he joined forces with FTX (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to take on Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Joice Robinson) and Samoa Joe.

Just listen to that pop for CM Punk and Samoa Joe being in the same ring again #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/dmOxxKMHa4 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 18, 2023

The return was indeed memorable as Punk's team won.