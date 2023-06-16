Triple H introduces new rule for upcoming 'WWE Money in the Bank' in ladder matches

Why you are reading this: WWE Money in the Bank is the next pay-per-view show, lined up to take place at the start of next month. MITB is famous for its conventional ladder matches. This year as well the mega show will present superstars with a potential cash-in opportunity. However, this time there is a change in the rule book of the match brought in by none other than Triple H.

3 Things you need to know:

WWE Money in the Bank PPV show will take place on July 2, 2023

The winner of the ladder match will get an opportunity to cash in the briefcase anytime

Triple H has widened the scope of the MITB contract

Triple H introduces new rule for upcoming 'WWE Money in the Bank'

Earlier in the day, the Money in the Bank briefcase was seen as a guarantee towards a potential world championship. Edge, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are the names who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract successfully. However, over the years the intimidating nature of the case has somewhat begun to lose with wrestlers not reaching the height where a cash-in for a world championship would become legitimate. Otis winning the MITB of 2020 is a prime example of that. However, from this year, or could state from last year the scope of the Money in the Bank prize has widened.

Last year, Austin Theory tried to cash in over Seth Rollins for United States Championship. While it was a failed endeavour, but it was something that never happened before. The MITB briefcase has been paid in for a championship less than the WWE Heavyweight or Universal Title. What started last year has become official this year as during a promotional event, on live commentary Triple H, the CCO of WWE announced that the Money in the Bank briefcase can now be cashed-in in any championship. Too bad that the 24/7 championship has been discontinued! Now, the possessor of the MITB case can cash in on the Intercontinental Champion, US Champion, World Heavyweight Champion and definitely on the Universal Champion. A cash-in on Roman Reigns! What do you think?

So, that's that. The change of scope is the new addition to the MITB PPV. So, whoever will win might target the marquee championships but GUNTHER and Austin Theory might have to keep a heads up all the time.