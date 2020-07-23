Fortnite Players Suddenly Retire Amid Allegations Of $100,000 Scam Against Newbee Gaming

Chinese Esports organisation Newbee Gaming is quickly becoming one of the most controversial organisations in Esports history. Earlier this year, Newbee Gaming was banned for match-fixing by Chine Dota 2 Association (CDA). The former TI champions along with the five DOTA 2 players who were involved in the scandal were blacklisted from all tier 1 Esports events.

Fortnite stealing? Newbee Gaming accused of scam

While the match-fixing scandal is still fresh in the world of Esports, Fortnite coach Rhidax has accused Newbee Gaming of stealing over $100,000 in prize money from its own players. Rhidax, who coaches Asian and European players, shared a Twitter thread where he revealed the details of the scandal. The Fortnite coach noted Newbee Gaming trapped its players in contracts and have been stealing their prize money since Fortnite World Cup 2019. XXM and XMende had their Fortnite World Cup prize money stolen by the organisation. Rhidax also shared multiple screenshots of a conversation with WenQian (current player for Newbee Gaming) where the latter admitted he is still owed $10,000 of his prize money and has no hopes of getting his money back.

Current @newbeecn Fortnite Situation:



The org has been accused of matchfixing in the CDA (DOTA 2), leading to their essential disbanding.



Newbee trapped their players in contracts and stole all Fortnite prize money since WC, including 2 world cup qualifiers. ($100,000+ stolen) — Rhidax (@rhidax_) July 21, 2020

Shedding light on the latest Fortnite Esports controversy in China, Sportskeeda reports five professional players have suddenly announced their retirement with little to no explanation. XXM and xMende - members of Newbee Gaming - retired in 2019 after the global tournament in 2019. Since then, Evilmare, KBB and YuWang have also retired from competitive Fortnite. Evilmare represented FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), and KBB & YuWang represented Team World Elite.

Fortnite World Cup 2019 was one of the biggest Esports events in history. The global competition clocked over 2.3 million viewers and had the largest prize pool in the history of Fortnite competitive events - $30 million. For qualifying to the tournament alone, players were rewarded $50,000. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf came first in the Solo Cup and took home a cash prize of $3 million.

Newbee x Fortnite is back in action. From today, 4 players from our Fortnite squad will compete in the @FortniteGame World Cup Asia qualifiers in the next 2 and half months.

If they qualify, they will compete in New York City this July for a $30 Million Prize Pool. Let’s go💪🏆💵 pic.twitter.com/a45qm6DN6c — Newbee (@newbeecn) April 11, 2019

The Newbee Gaming players, XXM and XMende (who had their money stolen) finished 49th in last year's tournament, winning $50,000 each. The duo quit competitive Fortnite soon after the major event. The team's current roster consists of five players - WenQian, Duomo, Yan, Grass and uxo.

(Image Credits: Newbee Gaming Twitter Handle)