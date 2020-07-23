Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 22 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, is a daily three-hour competition. Teams of three can play ten matches per session, where the points collected at the end decide the final ranking for the overall leaderboard. layers who are at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The tournament will be played across seven regions, both on PC and console.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 23

NA East July 22 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. Slackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan 1 106 165 2. TSM_Zexrow, BBG Calc, TSM MackWood1x 2 100 163 3. Jamper ψ, chaоtic, paperㅤ 2 94 161 4. SEN Animal, Fryst様, Ferrrnаndv 4 84 159 5. NRG Glizzy Unkn, DANYψ, Тhe Uzi 1 100 157 6. TSM_Comadon, EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey 3 99 153 7. Okis Eh 30, MOOSE ه, Xcсept 3 78 151 8. MrApolloz, dev patek, cleandn tv 4 76 149 9. BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan 1 91 146 10. sF Narwhal 27, sF Joji, OT Inspyre 3 96 143

NA West July 23 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 4 116 195 2. 100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob 4 116 177 3. kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁 3 97 165 4. PZUHS, PearІ, pitbull kloxic 2 94 160 5. Мony, jayrosez, Kehnys 2 96 158 6. wGoon, skvdoosh-, SeahorseTautai16 3 86 151 7. CLG symetrical, Frapai, tоff 2 87 145 8. Divine Δ Tiki, Francе., Divine Δ Silver 3 80 143 9. tikkles., THE BIG HAZOO, THE BIG PIQUE 2 77 136 10. aecvo, Mortіfy, Arrive. 2 74 136

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 22, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage, Atlantis LxTsHe - 171 points (4 wins, 120 eliminations) snаggеd, heаtzy, steеlix. - 170 points (9 wins, 101 eliminations) aloft shipenen, tleq, VHV fbinds - 159 points (10 wins, 100 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 22, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

ME CARREA EL L2, 9z Rıquelmee, 9z Տanku - 214 points (7 wins, 114 eliminations) рitr0, O ItsFilipersa, VKS 100UM - 190 points (2 wins, 133 eliminations) сadu, bedіn, kіtoz - 163 points (3 wins, 102 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool, Daily Trios Cup teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 14 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 points

