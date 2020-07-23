Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 22 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, is a daily three-hour competition. Teams of three can play ten matches per session, where the points collected at the end decide the final ranking for the overall leaderboard. layers who are at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The tournament will be played across seven regions, both on PC and console.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
Slackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan
|1
|106
|165
|2.
|
TSM_Zexrow, BBG Calc, TSM MackWood1x
|2
|100
|163
|3.
|
Jamper ψ, chaоtic, paperㅤ
|2
|94
|161
|4.
|
SEN Animal, Fryst様, Ferrrnаndv
|4
|84
|159
|5.
|
NRG Glizzy Unkn, DANYψ, Тhe Uzi
|1
|100
|157
|6.
|
TSM_Comadon, EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey
|3
|99
|153
|7.
|
Okis Eh 30, MOOSE ه, Xcсept
|3
|78
|151
|8.
|
MrApolloz, dev patek, cleandn tv
|4
|76
|149
|9.
|
BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan
|1
|91
|146
|10.
|
sF Narwhal 27, sF Joji, OT Inspyre
|3
|96
|143
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg
|4
|116
|195
|2.
|
100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob
|4
|116
|177
|3.
|
kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|3
|97
|165
|4.
|
PZUHS, PearІ, pitbull kloxic
|2
|94
|160
|5.
|
Мony, jayrosez, Kehnys
|2
|96
|158
|6.
|
wGoon, skvdoosh-, SeahorseTautai16
|3
|86
|151
|7.
|
CLG symetrical, Frapai, tоff
|2
|87
|145
|8.
|
Divine Δ Tiki, Francе., Divine Δ Silver
|3
|80
|143
|9.
|
tikkles., THE BIG HAZOO, THE BIG PIQUE
|2
|77
|136
|10.
|
aecvo, Mortіfy, Arrive.
|2
|74
|136
As per the competition rules, 14 points will be awarded to a player for each win. The points will be distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.
