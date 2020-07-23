PMWL 2020: Teams That Have Qualified From East And West For Super Weekend 2

Another week, another round of League Play in PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is over. The top 16 teams in Week 2 League Play from the East and West Zone respectively will head to the weekend for a total of 15 single lobby matches. The standings in the Super Weekend leaderboard is what will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the League Finals. Here are the 16 teams from each of the zones that qualified for PMWL 2020 Super Weekend 2.

Here are the overall week 2 day 2 leaderboard from the PUBG MOBILE World League East!



This concludes the end of the two day league play where the Top 16 teams now will go into the super weekend!

PMWL 2020: East Zone

The top 16 teams from League Play will play during Super Weekend 2. Yoodo Gank, who claimed three Chicken Dinners during Super Weekend 1, failed to qualify this time around after falling just a point shy of 16th-placed T1. NovaGodlike, Morph Team failed to qualify for the weekend matches for the second week running. NoChance Team also misses out on qualification after finishing at the bottom of the pack during the League Play.

Bigetron RA - 97 points (46 kills)

Team Secret - 95 points (38 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 93 points (45 kills)

RRQ Athena - 81 points (32 kills)

MegaStars - 79 points (32 kills)

Free Style - 78 points (18 kills)

BOX Gaming - 77 points (26 kills)

GXR Celtz - 75 points (34 kills)

U Level Up Esports - 75 points (20 kills)

TSM-Entity - 74 points (35 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 73 points (33 kills)

Orange Rock - 66 points (28 kills)

TeamIND - 63 points (30 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 62 points (15 kills)

SynerGE - 61 points (24 kills)

T1 - 59 points (23 kills)

West Zone

The bottom half in the West Zone was equally tight as it was in the East Zone. Frag Machines, Headquarters and KHK Esports missed out on the Super Weekend berth for the second time in a row. Swat69, who missed Super Weekend 1, qualified this week after finishing 16th.

Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format

Unlike the league stage's round-robin format, all 16 teams will play in a single lobby format on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A total of 15 matches (five matches every day) will be played, with teams looking to secure as high placing as possible. The Super Weekend placing at the end of Week 3 will determine the qualification of teams for the Finals.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend 1 standings

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East!

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West!

The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone matches starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

