Colby Covington Blasts Referee Marc Goddard For Loss To Kamaru Usman At UFC 245

Colby Covington recently reacted to his defeat to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in a title fight which headlined UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year. The fight saw the defending champion score two massive knockdowns before capturing a thrilling fifth-round TKO over the challenger to retain his welterweight title and silence the outspoken Colby Covington.

WOW! KAMARU USMAN! WHAT A PERFORMANCE!



He left it late, but The Nigerian Nightmare silences Covington with a barrage of strikes in the fifth!#ANDSTILL #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/TueDyPobwr — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 15, 2019

UFC 245: Colby Covington slams referee for loss to Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington appeared to suffer a broken jaw mid-way through the contest, but Kamaru Usman went on to sting him with repeated jabs and dropped him. Covington bounced back to his feet but was in clear trouble as the Nigerian Nightmare swiftly followed up with massive strikes and dropped his bitter rival yet again. This time, Covington failed to make it back to his feet. With Usman raining down a salvo of ground strikes, referee Marc Goddard was quick to step in and wave off the contest with 50 seconds still left on the clock. The definitive finish did not sit well with the former interim champion who decided to take it to Twitter and bash the referee for poor stoppage. Take a look at it here:

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

