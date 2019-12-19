The Debate
Colby Covington Blasts Referee Marc Goddard For Loss To Kamaru Usman At UFC 245

other sports

Colby Covington was upset with referee Marc Goddard after his loss to Kamanu Usman at UFC 245. The former interim champ took to Twitter to bash Goddard.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington recently reacted to his defeat to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in a title fight which headlined UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year. The fight saw the defending champion score two massive knockdowns before capturing a thrilling fifth-round TKO over the challenger to retain his welterweight title and silence the outspoken Colby Covington.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Confirms Interest In A Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal Fight After UFC 245

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

UFC 245: Colby Covington slams referee for loss to Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington appeared to suffer a broken jaw mid-way through the contest, but Kamaru Usman went on to sting him with repeated jabs and dropped him. Covington bounced back to his feet but was in clear trouble as the Nigerian Nightmare swiftly followed up with massive strikes and dropped his bitter rival yet again. This time, Covington failed to make it back to his feet. With Usman raining down a salvo of ground strikes, referee Marc Goddard was quick to step in and wave off the contest with 50 seconds still left on the clock. The definitive finish did not sit well with the former interim champion who decided to take it to Twitter and bash the referee for poor stoppage. Take a look at it here:

Also Read | UFC: Kamaru Usman Breaks Colby Covington's Jaw At UFC 245 In Brutal Fight; Watch Video

Also Read | UFC: Colby Covington Calls Out Dana White For Being A 'coward' And 'spreading Lies'

