UFC: Colby Covington Calls Out Dana White For Being A 'coward' And 'spreading Lies'

other sports

Colby Covington and Dana White's feud seems never-ending and the interim welterweight champion has taken another shot at the UFC President. Know more here

UFC

Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington holds back nothing when it comes to verbal shots. Well, the UFC star is equally dominant inside the Octagon but his antics off it and being loudmouth has made him grab many eyeballs. In an era of white-collar slavery, Colby Covington has never been afraid of taking a dig at his current boss Dana White. UFC President White and interim champion Covington clearly do not like each other and they have always been open about that. However, the self-proclaimed 'Greatest American' went a step further recently by claiming that “Dana White is all about lies”.

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Channels Inner LeBron James, Scores Fantastic Basket

UFC: Colby Covington calls Dana White a liar

Dana White and Colby Covington have often taken shots at each other on various media interactions and this time Covington slammed White by calling him a liar. According to Covington, the UFC President has the type of platform where people will believe everything he says. However, 'The Chaos' feels that it is sad since White uses this opportunity to deliver lies among UFC fans.

Covington further claimed that Dana White was actually afraid of him when they met each other at the UFC 245 press conference. According to the interim champion, he went on and greeted him politely but he could clearly sense fear on the President’s face. He ended the night by stating that he doesn't have anything nice to say about White and the feeling is mutual.

Also Read | UFC: Everything You Need To Know About The New 'UFC Honors' Award

UFC 245: Colby Covington vs Kamaru Usman

The upcoming welterweight clash is going to determine the best 170 lbs fighter in UFC at this moment. Both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have a loss to their name along with 15 victories and they are confident about knocking out each other. Let us take a look at both the fighter’s stats.

Kamaru Usman (Champion) - Age: 32. Height: 6’0”. Reach: 76”. Stance: Switch. Record: 15-1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KAMARU USMAN (@usman84kg) on

Colby Covington (Challenger) - Age: 31. Height: 5’11”. Reach: 72”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 15-1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma) on

Also Read | Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor's Diet Plan Ahead Of 2020 Comeback Will Inspire 

