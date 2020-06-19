Colin Kaepernick Unveiled As Medium Board Member, Will Work On Uplifting Community Voices

Amid the Colin Kaepernick return speculations in the NFL, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has landed a new job with a US publication. The 32-year-old was announced as the new member of Medium's board of directors. The 'Colin Kaepernick Medium' partnership was announced by Medium's founder, Evan Williams, on Thursday. Known to be a publication which hosts social articles on a wide range of topics, Colin Kaepernick will join the publication as a consultant on the feature stories exploring racism and other social injustices.

We are excited to announce a new partnership with @kaepernickpub and to welcome @kaepernick7 as the newest member on our Board of Directors. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/BvtUJzZdFq pic.twitter.com/tIX23kvCu2 — Medium (@Medium) June 18, 2020

Colin Kaepernick new job with Medium

"Today, we announce that civil rights activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick will be joining our Board of Directors," Evan Williams wrote in a blog posted on their website. "In addition to the board seat, Medium will partner with Colin and Kaepernick Publishing to create and feature stories focused on race and civil rights in America, and to elevate emerging voices from communities of colour."

Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, launched Kaepernick Publishing in February of this year. Williams revealed he had been in discussions with the quarterback for months now and was quite excited to finally have him on the team. Wiliams noted that the quarterback will "bring valuable insights and leadership" to the publication.

Kaepernick Publishing, whose primary aim is to uplift and elevate voices for Black and Brown communities, will work in tandem with Medium to create new opportunities and avenues for coloured writes and creators.

Colin Kaepernick new job: NFL star talks about the opportunity

"I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," the quarterback commented on the 'Colin Kaepernick Medium' partnership. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for black writers and creators with my new role as a Board Member.”

We’re excited to announce our founder, @kaepernick7, will be the newest Board Member @medium. In addition to this, #KaepernickPublishing partners with Medium to further our mission uplifting voices of our communities. pic.twitter.com/FQYYNdTQcP — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) June 18, 2020

According to Medium, the former 49ers man will be sharing his thoughts the current anti-racism improvement in the United States, and his vision for the minority community in order to "co-publish thought-provoking feature stories." As per reports, Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to conduct QnA seasons with athletes, activists and leaders in the country in a segment which apparently will be named 'Conversations with Colin.'

This segment will be published on LEVEL, Medium's vertical that provides commentary on race, culture and other issues. The feature stories where Kaepernick will work as a consultant will reportedly be published on Medium's website.

