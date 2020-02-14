Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor On The SAME Day

Floyd Mayweather shocked all MMA fans after hinting at his potential return against Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a massive cross-promotion bout for 2020. The undefeated boxer still wants to take up both fights and he wants to do it on the same day!

Yes, it may sound a bit bizarre but Floyd Mayweather is actually planning to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the same day. No doubt, if the bouts do materialize, it will become a huge day for combat sports. However, neither Conor McGregor nor Khabib Nurmagomedov have responded to Floyd Mayweather’s unique proposal.

UFC: Floyd Mayweather wants to face McGregor and Khabib on the same day

During an interview with Drinks Champ, the undefeated boxer explained why he wants to face two of the best MMA fighters of the world on the same day. "Khabib (Nurmagomedov) in the day and Conor (McGregor) at night. You pay one fee, probably $250, and you get both fights," said Floyd Mayweather. However, Khabib Nurmagoomedov's demands for a cross-promotion fight with Mayweather might block that from happening.

A few weeks ago, the lightweight champion of UFC said that he wants to face Floyd Mayweather in a hybrid fight. Khabib wants 11 rounds of boxing and one round of MMA. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is ready to spar with arguably the best boxer in the world. However, he wants to face Floyd Mayweather under MMA rules for one round. Mayweather is yet to respond to that challenge. He went on to delete the Instagram post that hinted at his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the fight against Conor McGregor is still on the cards and we might get to see them lock their horns by the end of 2020.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor)