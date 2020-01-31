Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov's First-ever Brawl Captured In Rare Throwback Video

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor ignited an intense rivalry when they faced each other at the main event of UFC 229. Despite Khabib’s victory, Conor McGregor showed zero hesitation in attacking the Dagestani with his brutal words. The heated altercation has sparked a lot of controversy in the MMA community. However, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov got into a heated argument much before that. In 2016, Khabib and Conor were spotted in an altercation just after Conor became the double champion of UFC at New York.

UFC: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first brawl

Conor McGregor was fresh out of his weigh-ins for UFC 205 when he spotted Khabib at the backstage of Madison Square Garden. Conor, who gained his lightweight championship that night, chose to split some poisonous words over Khabib. No wonder, Khabib Nurmagomedov got baffled up and started responding back. The undefeated Dagestani was also spotted showing some hand gestures towards Conor McGregor. No one knew that the duo will be facing each other in one of the biggest fights of MMA history at UFC 229. Watch the video.

UFC: Will Conor McGregor fight Khabib Nurmagomedov again?

A few weeks back, UFC President Dana White claimed that he is eyeing up a massive re-match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, they need to beat their upcoming opponents for that. Well, Conor McGregor has already done his job by knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and Khabib will be defending his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. If Khabib manages to defend his title, we are in for a massive show.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of MacLife official)