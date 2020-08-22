Conor McGregor Demands Responsibility & Consistency From Government Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Conor McGregor once again showed his political side as he took to Twitter and demanded “responsibility and consistency” from world leaders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Conor McGregor claimed that the men and women in government should act as role models and should follow the rules made for beating the deadly virus. “Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders? We expect the men and women in government to be our role models,” McGregor wrote. “If they can’t abide by their own standards to beat the virus, then we need new people in charge. No one is above this,” wrote the former two-division UFC champion.

Also Read l Conor McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor to return to UFC? Irish star drops hint: UFC News

Conor McGregor raises his voice against irresponsible governance

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has shared his views on Irish and world leaders during the pandemic. In the past few months, Conor McGregor has made numerous tweets about the virus criticising the government. Apart from raising his voice against the lacklustre governance in his country, Conor McGregor has also made various donations to hospitals. McGregor earlier purchased and donated personal protective equipment worth approximately €1 million to numerous hospitals in Ireland.

"Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date."

Also Read l Conor McGregor UFC return: Dana White rules out Conor McGregor return to UFC in 2020: UFC News

Conor McGregor is one of the most celebrated fighters in the history of UFC with a string of accolades to his name. He has bested fighters like Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez and has fought UFC greats like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and others in some incredible PPVs. His fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event.

His last opponent was Donald Cerrone, who he defeated in under 40 seconds at UFC 246. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. However, fans believe that The Notorious One could soon return and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje.

“I’m a bit bored of the game. I don’t know if it’s [because there’s] no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me,” Conor McGregor told ESPN after announcing his retirement.

Also Read l UFC News: Anderson Silva says he agreed super-fight against Conor McGregor but UFC blocked the bout

Also Read l UFC News: Conor McGregor celebrates engagement to Dee Devlin with romantic yacht trip to France

Image credits: Conor McGregor/ Instagram