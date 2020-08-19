Anderson Silva Says He Agreed Super-fight Against Conor McGregor But UFC Blocked The Bout

UFC legend Anderson Silva revealed that he had agreed a welterweight super-fight with the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor but the UFC blocked their clash. The two UFC legends had reportedly settled on terms for the bout to take place in May after Anderson Silva was called out by Conor McGregor on social media. However, despite the unanimous agreement from both sides, UFC called off their proposed meeting.

UFC news: Anderson Silva reveals UFC rejected super-fight proposal with Conor McGregor

While speaking to Brazil's MMA website Combate, the 45-year-old Anderson Silva revealed that he planned to take on Conor McGregor in an explosive welterweight super-fight but UFC did not green-light the bout. Silva was quoted as saying: "UFC owes me a super-fight by contract after Conor (McGregor) called me out following after my fight with Israel Adesanya." Silva then added that his team spoke with McGregor's and a welterweight contest was agreed upon but the UFC did not agree to go ahead with the fight.

Anderson Silva: ‘UFC owes me a super-fight by my contract, Conor McGregor called me out’ Anderson Silva Says UFC Denied Him The McGregor super-fight at 170lb. pic.twitter.com/9W6x2tg18r — Madnessmma (@Madnessmma_) August 18, 2020

Conor McGregor then announced his shock retirement - his third in four years - after accepting the challenge from Silva. There were rumours of the Irish star returning to the sport at the end of the year but UFC president Dana White ruled out a Conor McGregor return in 2020. McGregor's last fight was earlier this year in January when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Anderson Silva's last fight came vs Jared Cannonier: UFC icon wants only super-fights

Silva's last fight in the Octagon took place in May 2019 at UFC 237. Silva lost through TKO in the first round itself which was his 10th career defeat. The Brazilan fighter went on to add that he is now keen on accepting strictly super-fights as he enters the twilight years of a glittering career.

UFC president Dana White revealed that he plans on putting Silva in a competitive fight against Uriah Hall but the MMA star is keen on looking forward to a potential fight with Anthony Pettis. The veteran fighter explained: "I like the proposed fight from Pettis because he was already a champion and who has impressive knockouts.". However, according to reports from ESPN, the Silva vs Hall fight is heading towards the main event status for a UFC Fight Night card on October 31. Silva has two fights remaining on his UFC contract.

Image Credits - Conor McGregor / Anderson Silva Instagram