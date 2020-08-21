Conor McGregor To Return To UFC? Irish Star Drops Hint On Diaz Rematch Anniversary Post

After announcing his retirement back in June, Conor McGregor has once again teased his UFC return. The Irishman recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram, which was taken moments before he went inside the octagon to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Conor McGregor went on to defeat Nate Diaz via majority decision after five thrilling rounds (48–47, 47–47, 48–47). “4 years ago today! Backstage waiting to go out for one of the biggest bouts of my fighting life! McGregor/Diaz II Wow! Maybe there is more,” read the caption of the anniversary post Conor McGregor uploaded this week.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor’s retirement story

A few months after making his UFC return and defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 by TKO in the first round, Conor McGregor talked to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on ESPN and announced his retirement. UFC fans didn’t entirely believe McGregor’s claims as this was his third retirement announcement and his recent post goes some way to prove that MMA fans were right when they claimed that McGregor will return soon. Conor McGregor had previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019 before twice returning to the octagon.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 on the cards?

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have faced each other twice in the UFC Octagon. Nate Diaz won the first fight at UFC 196 via a rear-naked choke in the second round, while Conor McGregor won the second bout. Since then, fans have been asking UFC chief Dana White to book Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3, which could end the ongoing debate between fans regarding who trumps whom.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Could Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 go down in 2020?

Even if Conor McGregor decides to make his UFC return this year, fans won't be seeing the former UFC double champion fight anyone in 2020. While talking to Barstool Sports, Dana White made it clear that McGregor will not fight this year. "I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021, but I guarantee he will not fight in 2020," said White.

