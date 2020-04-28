Conor McGregor Can Never Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov, Claims Former UFC Champion

After a devastating loss against Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor has often been vocal about wanting to get the rematch underway. According to Conor McGregor, he made a lot of mistakes in the original fight and is seemingly confident about avenging his loss opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov, if they square up for the second time. However, former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez believes that Conor McGregor can never defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov. Eddie Alvarez has justified his statement in a recent interview.

UFC: Former champion believes Conor McGregor can never defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov

During an interview with The Score MMA, former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez claimed that Conor McGregor can never surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon since he lacks experience. According to Alvarez, Conor McGregor is extremely skilled and talented but what he lacks is experience and it will never allow him to beat the undefeated Dagestani. “I don't like the style matchup for him with Khabib. I don't think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point,” said Eddie Alvarez.

Eddie Alvarez previously faced Conor McGregor at UFC 205 where he went on to lose his lightweight strap. Conor McGregor unleashed a spectacular knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez and became the first two-division champion in UFC. However, Conor McGregor’s UFC trail after that has not been quite impressive. After winning against Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor has lost two back-to-back mega fights against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though McGregor recently ended his victory drought against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, he is yet to taste victory in the lightweight division since 2016.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly not interested to run it back with Conor McGregor and he has already been vocal about that on several occasions. Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Conor McGregor needs to come down to the 155 lbs unit and win ten fights in a row to secure another title shot. Till then, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to face other "worthy contenders" in the lightweight division.

Image courtesy: Zuffa LLC