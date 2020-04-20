Conor McGregor Congratulates Tony Ferguson For Making Weight, Slams Khabib On Twitter

Conor McGregor has once again taken a verbal shot at former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov via Twitter since Tony Ferguson has already touched the championship weight amid the cancellation of UFC 249 but Khabib is nowhere to be found in the news. ‘El Cucuy’ notified the world about his current weight via an Instagram post and he seems to be in perfect shape to compete in a lightweight contest at the moment. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has already declared his absence in the promotion till September. Conor McGregor wasted no time in taking a dig at Khabib through a cheeky tweet.

UFC: Conor McGregor slams Khabib Nurmagomedov while congratulating Tony Ferguson

A few moments after Tony Ferguson gave an update about making weight, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated him. However, ‘The Notorious’ ended his message by hinting at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s absence. According to McGregor, Khabib should do the same and notify UFC fans about his current weight in order to prove that he was ready for the fight. The undefeated Dagestani departed from the UFC 249 main event before the PPV was officially called off, forcing the organisation to replace him with Justin Gaethje under short notice. Since then, the lightweight champion has faced constant criticism and with Conor McGregor’s latest tweet, the saga continues. Conor McGregor later deleted the tweet.

UFC: Conor McGregor current status

The UFC superstar unleashed a sensational 40-second knockout against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 and registered one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Conor to postpone his next fight. After Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor went on to hint at a potential trilogy fight against Nate Diaz but nothing has been confirmed by the UFC officials just yet. Meanwhile, there is speculation that Conor McGregor is eyeing a move to the 155 lbs unit after UFC 249 takes place.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)