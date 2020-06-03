How Deadly Is Conor McGregor's Left Hand Jab? A Look At McGregor's Technique

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor has already proved his worth in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) by racking up various records under his belt. Apart from bringing commercial success to the promotion, the Irish superstar has also exercised dominance in three different weight classes in UFC, securing championship belts in two of them. However, due to his loud-mouthed antics, Conor McGregor has often courted controversy.

MMA veterans and UFC fans have also questioned Conor McGregor’s in-octagon fighting abilities in the past and have often accused him of cherry-picking his opponents. However, "The Notorious" has paid little attention to his critics throughout the years. While he continues to draw attention in the UFC with his superstardom, Conor McGregor’s vicious left-hand jabs remain a subject of much debate in the MMA community.

Conor McGregor UFC career: How deadly is Conor McGregor’s left-hand jab?

Conor McGregor is a technical southpaw who uses his left hand to deliver knockout-worthy punches on his opponent. Throughout his UFC career, Conor McGregor has used the left-hand jab to silence numerous veterans including the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Marcus Brimage, and Eddie Alvarez among others. However, the question of “How deadly is Conor McGregor’s left hand is” has long been talked about, since McGregor has picked most of his wins in the initial stages of his fights, and has faced problems whenever he has been forced to go to the distance. While there is little doubt about the venom stored in McGregor's left hand, there have been some doubts about the rest of his arsenal. In the past, Conor McGregor has famously proclaimed, “When I swing that left hook, the human skull cannot take it”, which made sense considering the manner of his notable wins against some of the eminent fighters.

Conor McGregor generally loves to keep the contest on the feet but he does not land his left hooks all the time. Looking at his spectacular performances against Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo, it is evident that Conor McGregor lands his left hooks only when his opponents are at a distance from him, or are trying to close the gap between them. The Irish superstar has used his left hooks in nearly every contest and MMA veterans consider it to be one of the best signature moves in the octagon.

Conor McGregor career wins - 22, losses - 4

Image courtesy: UFC