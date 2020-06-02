Conor McGregor Stands Against Racial Discrimination With Heartfelt IG Post; Watch Video

Former UFC 2-division champion Conor McGregor is another popular athlete who has also raised his voice regarding racial discrimination, that has already resulted in widespread riots and backlash in the United States following the killing of George Floyd. While numerous sports athletes have already preached the society about racial bias, Conor McGregor took to social media and posted a heartfelt message in which he has appealed to eradicate racism. People have bee involved in the “Black Lives Matters” protest throughout the globe. Meanwhile, UFC sensation Conor McGregor has also done his part by displaying solidarity to the affected one’s family and friends with an emotional Instagram post.

UFC: Conor McGregor raises voice on George Floyd protests

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor took to Instagram and posted a black cover image with a heartbroken emoji on it to extend his support for the ‘Black Lives matters’ protest. Social media users have been posting a similar image to voice their discomfort regarding racial bias and Conor McGregor did the same this week. Conor’s Instagram post has already garnered a lot of attention from netizens as numerous people went on to shower their support towards Conor McGregor in the comments section.

Conor McGregor posted the image and captioned it with, “There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!! Praying, hoping, and believing every day that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead. God speed everyone”

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

After a sensational knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January this year, Conor McGregor is seemingly on the verge of finalising a “super fight” against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ recently challenged Conor McGregor for a fight at catchweight (176 lbs) and seemed confident about UFC fans wanting to see the matchup. Conor McGregor appeared to be equally interested in materialising the fight as he went onto accept Anderson Silva’s offer in a recent tweet. However, UFC officials are yet to confirm the bout from their end.

However, Conor McGregor has also been linked with several other matchups. A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White claimed that he is planning to line up Conor McGregor against BMF Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island. However, with time, the possibility of the matchup has faded away.

