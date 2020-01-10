UFC: Conor McGregor Names Low Back-heel Kick Against Ivan Buchinger After 8 Years

After back-to-back losses against Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor is ready to return inside the cage against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. Despite having a bad run in his last two fights, McGregor remains one of the most feared fighters in the UFC, who has dominated almost all of his opponents.

It’s been almost seven years since Conor McGregor made his UFC debut but the Irishman has been fighting for a much longer time. In his recent tweet, McGregor posted one of his fight from the Cage Warriors against Ivan Buchinger. The UFC giant finally took out time to give an official name to one of his most famous moves that caught everyone’s attention in 2012.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor gives official name to low back-heel kick vs Ivan Buchinger

Before becoming the first double champion of UFC, Conor McGregor became a double champion for Cage Warriors. The Irish superstar had a spectacular run in the European MMA league, which forced UFC President Dana White to sign him up for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Conor McGregor faced Ivan Buchinger in 2012 during his Cage Warrior days and the Irish stunned everyone by knocking out Buchinger in the very first round of the fight. However, McGregor’s unconventional kick against Ivan Buchinger caught the attention of the entire MMA community. Both the fighters were engaged in a sparring exchange when Conor McGregor landed that unexpected kick over Ivan Buchinger.

Seven years ago today, in front of a raucous hometown crowd, Conor McGregor put on an absolute masterclass as he defeated Ivan Buchinger to earn his second Cage Warriors world title. pic.twitter.com/Hn1TksbNHR — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) December 31, 2019

A fan enquired Conor McGregor about the move in Twitter and the former double champion was kind enough to give him a reply. Conor McGregor expressed himself in Twitter and said: “ I titled this shot ‘Flatley’. In honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance. A little bang of the Flatley to tear the medial ligaments of the inside knee joint. Tasty.”

I titled this shot the “Flatley”

In honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance.

A little bang of the Flatley to tear the medial ligaments of the inside knee joint.

Tasty. https://t.co/qnqJcoFsia — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 8, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Youtube channel of MMA India)