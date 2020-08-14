Conor McGregor Celebrates Engagement To Dee Devlin With Romantic yacht Trip To France

UFC great Conor McGregor continued to celebrate his engagement to long-term partner Dee Devlin as the duo were spotted together on the Irishman's private yacht. McGregor popped the question to Devlin five days ago on her 33rd birthday and took to Instagram to reveal the news of his engagement. The couple were spotted in France only a few days after their engagement and seemed to be enjoying each other's company on a romantic getaway.

ALSO READ: EA Sports UFC 4: Nunes, Jones And Nurmagomedov Among Top Fighters After Official Reveal

Conor McGregor engagement: UFC legend spends time with fiancee Dee Devlin on his private yacht

Conor McGregor and fiancee Dee Devlin were spotted spending quality time together on the UFC great's yacht, in the South of France. A shirtless Conor McGregor passionately kissed and cuddled his soon-to-be wife as the loved-up pair appeared to enjoy each other's company in the warm sunshine. Dee donned a patterned swimming costume on the yacht while her beau McGregor showed off his multiple tattoos, wearing a pair of blue swimming shorts.

ALSO READ: UFC Reporter Laura Sanko's Home Surrounded By Nearly 400 Police Officers: Watch

Only a few days ago, McGregor announced his engagement to long-time partner Dee Devlin via Instagram. McGregor posted a picture of himself and Dee together while she showed off her sparkling ring. McGregor captioned the post, "What a birthday, my future wife!", hinting that the he is now set to make things official with engagement. The announcement came only two months after McGregor called it quits with MMA for the third time in a space of four years.

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier’s Before-and-after Video Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead Of UFC 252

McGregor and Devlin have been in a relationship since 2008. Devlin supported McGregor throughout his UFC career and the couple have two children together, a three-year-old boy named Conor Jr and a one-year-old daughter named Croia. After quitting her job to support McGregor, Devlin became part of his team and was put in charge of the finances of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

ALSO READ: LeBron James To UFC? Joe Rogan Says He Would Have An 'unfathomable Physical Advantage'

UFC news: Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon?

Only last month, Conor McGregor teased UFC fans by hinting that the could make a sensational comeback to fight in the Octagon. However, UFC President Dana White dismissed any rumours of Conor McGregor returning to UFC this year. UFC 252 will take place at the UFC Apex on Saturday, (Sunday 7:30 am IST) with Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier 3 as the main event of the night.

Image Credits - Conor McGregor Instagram