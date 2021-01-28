Georges St-Pierre “very Surprised” Conor McGregor Lost, Gives Him Pearls Of Wisdom

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has admitted that he was “very surprised” to see Conor McGregor lose at the main event of UFC 257. The Notorious One received his first-ever KO loss (4th in total) from the hands of former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The Diamond punished McGregor some with vicious leg kicks in the initial round, before unloading on the former champ with a barrage of left and right to win in the second round.

Georges St-Pierre comments on McGregor vs Poirier 2 result

After the bout, Georges St-Pierre sat down with fellow legend and former rival Michael Bisping on the latter’s Believe You Me podcast, where the two discussed the McGregor vs Poirier 2 fight. While the former welterweight champion didn’t expect Conor McGregor to be defeated at UFC 257, he believes that the Notorious One will bounce back eventually. GSP also praised Poirier, stating that The Diamond showed how much he has changed mentally since UFC 178 where he had lost to McGregor.

Georges St-Pierre gives much-needed advice to Conor McGregor

Georges St-Pierre compared Conor McGregor's current situation to his own when he lost to Matt Sera. The former welterweight king has only 2 losses in his MMA record, one of which came against Sera at UFC 69 via TKO. While revealing how he reacted to his shocking loss and made his subsequent comeback against Matt Sera, Georges St-Pierre said that just like him, McGregor would also have to take some time and find out where he went wrong.

“He needs to find what he thinks he did wrong in his previous preparation leading up to the fight, whether it’s his training leading up to his fight or whatever, and not make the same mistake twice,” he added.

Georges St-Pierre wants to see McGregor vs Poirier 3

Later in the interview, Georges St-Pierre said that he would love to see a third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, considering both the fighters are currently tied at 1-1. The Canadian believes McGregor shines best in immediate rematches, given his work ethic and self-belief. Conor McGregor himself has shown interest in fighting Poirier again, with his coach John Kavanagh claiming that the Irishman is “already looking for the next date which we hope to get sooner rather than later”.

Image Source: Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor/ Instagram