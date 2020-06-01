Conor McGregor's Claim Of Earning $80 Million At UFC 246 Turns 'false' After Forbes List

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is the only UFC superstar to have made it to the list of Forbes highest-paid athletes for 2020 with annual earnings of $48 million this year. Although Conor McGregor just fought once in the entire year, he still managed to amass a huge fortune for himself, leaving behind various notable sports athletes in the list including the likes of Deontay Wilder, Sergio Ramos, David De Gea and Virat Kohli amongst others. Conor McGregor is on the 16th spot of the Forbes highest-paid athletes for 2020 list and the second most earned combat sports athlete in the list after WBC Boxing champion Tyson Fury. However, Conor McGregor’s pre-fight interview of UFC 246 has caught a lot of attention, where Conor McGregor claimed of making at least $80 million from his fight against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor UFC 246: Conor McGregor money claims of $80 million turns out to be fake after Forbes highest paid athletes list

Before registering a sensational knockout in a welterweight matchup against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor publicly claimed that he would be earning a reported amount of $80 million from the UFC 246 headliner. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani interviewed Conor McGregor before his latest UFC headliner and discussed a lot of things in which the UFC fans got to know about Conor’s estimated earnings from the fight.

However, after the revelation of Forbes highest-paid athletes list for 2020, it turns out that Conor McGregor’s estimation was absolutely incorrect. Conor McGregor has managed to earn $32 million from winnings and salary, adding $16 million more from endorsements, as per reports. Yet, Conor McGregor is the only UFC superstar to have been featured in the list.

Conor McGregor net worth: Conor McGregor next fight

After a sensational knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January this year, Conor McGregor is seemingly on the verge of finalising a “super fight” against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ recently challenged Conor McGregor for a fight at catchweight (176 lbs) and seemed confident about UFC fans wanting to see the matchup. Conor McGregor appeared to be equally interested in materialising the fight as he went onto accept Anderson Silva’s offer in a recent tweet. However, UFC officials are yet to confirm the bout from their end.

Image courtesy: UFC