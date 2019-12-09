Conor McGregor's UFC Debut Was Preceded By A STUNNING Knockout

A lot has changed for Conor McGregor in the last seven years. He has become one of Ireland’s most recognised stars with a bank balance that is the envy of most top performers in the UFC today. The Irishman does not have to look far back to recall a point in time when his fighting abilities were not so profitable and the world was not a place where fans were dying to seek his autographs. Let us take a look at how Conor McGregor became a megastar in the world of MMA.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Possible, Admits UFC President Dana White

Conor McGregor destroys Ivan Buchinger before his UFC debut

Conor McGregor had always shown a great deal of determination in his fights and had promised the fans to blast his way into the UFC as he was set to take on Ivan Buchinger in 2012. Conor McGregor, who claims to be a true martial artist stayed true to his word when he destroyed his opponent with a massive left hand in the very first round and added the lightweight title to his featherweight crown at The Helix during new year’s eve in 2012. It was this fight that earned him a fortune with the UFC and the powerful left that stopped Ivan Buchinger became one of the most feared weapons in the UFC. His stunning knockout of Ivan Buchinger instantly went viral and the biggest MMA promotion in the sport signed Conor McGregor to his first UFC contract in under five weeks from the fight.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier Have A Heated Argument Over Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor makes UFC debut

On his UFC debut, Conor McGregor was booked to take on Marcus Brimage. The fight saw the Irishman put off his opponent in just 67-seconds, earning him the 'Knockout of the Night' honours. Conor McGregor went on to score five more victories before earning a shot at the UFC Featherweight Championship against Jose Aldo. McGregor ended the fight in just 13 seconds into the first round, which remains the fastest victory in UFC title fight history.

Also Read | Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

Also Read | UFC: Jose Aldo Looks Insanely Scrawny In His Current Weight Cut For Bantamweight Debut