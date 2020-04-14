Conor McGregor's Coach Bashes Media, Says "you Wouldn't Have A Job"

Despite the continuous effort from UFC president Dana White, UFC 249 had to be called off due to the rampant coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Dana White put out statements indicating he will not hesitate to host the PPV behind closed doors on the scheduled date of April 18. He was also planning to secure a private island in order to conduct UFC 249 safely, but after discussions with ESPN and Disney, Dana White decided to postpone the event as the entire world is advised to stay indoors at this moment.

While a major portion of the MMA fanbase is applauding Dana White for his efforts, the senior editor of popular media house MMA Junkie Dave Doyle was far from convinced. The senior editor lashed out at the UFC president for failing to go through with UFC 249. However, Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh came to his rescue as he slammed the senior editor of MMA Junkie and said he would not have a job without Dana White.

UFC: Conor McGregor coach John Kavanagh stands up for Dana White

The war of words continued between John Kavanagh and Dave Doyle (senior editor of MMA Junkie) on Twitter when John Kavanagh claimed that Dave would be jobless without Dana White. According to Dave, Dana White should have kept his promise of turning UFC 249 into reality. In response, John Kavanagh slammed Dave and wrote, “If Dana didn't have this slightly crazy attitude of trying to make the impossible happen then UFC wouldn't have made it in the early days. In which case you wouldn't have a job at mmajunkie as it wouldn't exist. Now is not the time for sniping from the comfortable sidelines." Here’s a glimpse of their Twitter back-and-forth.

The past month has been an absolute failure of leadership and a permanent stain on the company. https://t.co/D2oHjPs8mn — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) April 9, 2020

If dana didn't have this slightly crazy attitude of trying to make the impossible happen then UFC wouldn't have made it in the early days. In which case you wouldn't have a job at mmajunkie as it wouldn't exist. Now is not the time for sniping from the comfortable sidelines. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 9, 2020

UFC: Conor McGregor update and Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor was expected to fight in April or May 2020 but the outbreak of coronavirus is expected to postpone his plans. Conor McGregor had earlier shown interest in a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz and it could possibly be his next fight. Here’s a glimpse of Conor McGregor from UFC 246.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)