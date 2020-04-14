UFC: Dana White Reveals His Dream Fights In The Promotion Ft Conor McGregor, Khabib

It’s been a month since UFC hosted a live event and MMA fans are still unsure about witnessing the same in the near future. Amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, UFC has been forced to cancel their upcoming events and no live event are scheduled for the near future after the UFC 249 scramble. However, UFC president Dana White has enlisted two of his dream fights and MMA fans can expect them to materialise once things get back to normal.

UFC: Dana White reveals his dream fights for the promotion

There are numerous fights which have piqued Dana White’s interest, but the UFC president reportedly wants to line up Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov one more time inside the UFC octagon. According to the reports of Give Me Sport, Dana White has admitted to his desire to line up the fights once things get back to normal and UFC fans have been buzzing with excitement since. After a blockbuster event in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have often expressed their urge to cross paths once again. The undefeated Floyd Mayweather also hinted at a comeback opposite Conor McGregor in 2020 but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic poured cold water over those plans.

The UFC president has often been vocal about the rematch between Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair faced each other in one of the highest-selling PPVs of all time in 2018 and outnumbered a number of mega-fights in terms of financial profit. Though Khabib seemingly does not want to run it back with Conor McGregor, Dana White reportedly wants to materialise the fight for UFC fans.

