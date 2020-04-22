Nick Newell: The One-armed Fighter Who Has A Better MMA Resume Than UFC BMF Jorge Masvidal

Mixed Martial Arts is a dangerous sport and just like every other sport, MMA fighters are required to be at their level-best physical condition before stepping inside the cage. However, welterweight fighter Nick Newell has showcased that one needs to also be mentally strong in order to beat their opponents. Nick Newell is a specially-abled fighter who mauls his opponents with just one arm and has been pretty consistent in showcasing his prowess. Currently, Nick Newell is signed under Bellator but boasts an impressive MMA record, which is better than a number of superstar fighters including BMF Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Nick Newell MMA records are better than Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

Nick Newell is a lightweight fighter and his current Mixed Martial Arts record stands at 15 wins with three losses. Throughout his MMA career, Nick Newell has comfortably resided in the lightweight and welterweight categories and in between he has successfully defeated some of the elites such as Antonio Castillo Jr, Sonny Luque, and Tom Marcellino. However, Nick Newell’s MMA losses came in a devastating fashion against Justin Gaethje, Alex Munoz, and Manny Muro in his last fight at Bellator 232.

While, not many people know Nick Newell, the American fighter already has a better MMA resume than Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. BMF Jorge Masvidal is one of the most prominent faces in the combat sports community but boasts double-digit losses (35-13) in his MMA career. Nate Diaz is another UFC superstar who is well known in the MMA community but equally boats double-digit losses (21-12).

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Nick Newell)