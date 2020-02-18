Wilder Vs Fury 2: Here's Who The UFC World Has Picked To Win The Mega Fight

The Heavyweight rematch between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury (Wilder vs Fury 2) is expected to be a thriller. It'll take place on February 22 and it’s hard to predict how the fight is going to end. That said, UFC fighters and WWE superstars have clearly made their predictions for the Wilder vs Fury fight.

To everyone’s surprise, most of the combat sports community believes that Tyson Fury would be handing Deontay Wilder his first-ever loss in professional boxing. BT Sport Boxing conducted a survey where they asked various celebrity fighters to take their pick for Wilder vs Fury 2. The results of the survey left everyone stunned.

Wilder vs Fury: Most of the UFC fighters picked up Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder

During the survey, multiple boxers, WWE superstars and UFC fighters were asked to pick their favourite boxer between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. By the end of the video, the scoreboard showed 10 picks for Tyson Fury while WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was picked just once.

UFC president Dana White took a diplomatic stance by not picking a favourite for the Wilder vs Fury match. He stated that it’s hard to predict the result of such a massive fight. However, Conor McGregor (UFC superstar), Triple H (WWE Superstar), Anthony Joshua (WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO heavyweight champion), Frank Warren (boxing promoter), Paul Malignaggi (retired boxer) and Mike Tyson (retired boxer) clearly took Tyson Fury’s side. At the end of the video, Deontay Wilder said that he is least bothered about all the predictions. He is confident of knocking out Tyson Fury on February 22.

Wilder vs Fury: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 (More Details)

Main event: Deontay Wilder (C) vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas (United States of America)

