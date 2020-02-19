Watch Conor McGregor Land A Massive Left Hand On Khabib Nurmagomedov's Teammate

After demolishing Conor McGregor for the lightweight title at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped off the octagon and went straight after the Irish superstar’s teammates. The infamous brawl after UFC 229 sparked a major controversy in the MMA universe and Khabib was suspended for his actions. It has been 16 months since the brawl took place. However, UFC fans recall it like it was yesterday. In the meantime, a new video clip has been going viral all over the internet which shows Conor McGregor landing a left hook over Khabib’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov.

UFC: Conor McGregor actually landed a left hook over Khabib’s teammate after UFC 229

Lmao at zubaira doing the chicken dance after @TheNotoriousMMA rocked him with a left hook pic.twitter.com/q2v81wWeDE — I offer you this: (@dave877v) February 17, 2020

Just after the main event of UFC 229 ended, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov jumped inside the cage and attacked Conor McGregor. Khabib was busy feuding outside the octagon with Conor’s teammates. Initially, it seemed as if Zubaira hurt Conor McGregor. However, according to the new video clip, it was Conor who successfully planted a left hook on Zubaira Tukhugov.

In the past, Zubaira had proudly talked about his UFC 229 actions and did not seem ‘sorry’ for attacking Conor McGregor. UFC president Dana White also slammed Zubaira for creating a brawl at a mega event like UFC 229. However, Tukhugov was least bothered about it as he went on to boast about his actions through a video clip.

UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov is bragging on social media about attacking Conor McGregor at #UFC229: “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did." pic.twitter.com/Iy2QYlUmEt — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) October 7, 2018

UFC: Will Conor McGregor face Khabib Nurmagomedov again?

The former double champion of UFC is interested in running it back with Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to Conor, the main event of UFC 249 is not going to happen as he believes that one of the contenders will slip and miss their fight. No wonder, Conor McGregor is ready to slide in for the lightweight title if either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson pull out.

