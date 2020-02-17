UFC: Mark And Montana Become The First Married Couple To Compete In The Same Fight Card

Mark De La Rosa failed to notch a victory like his wife Montana De La Rosa at UFC Fight Night 167 on Sunday. However, that did not stop him from creating history. Mark De La Rosa and Montana De La Rosa have officially become the first married couple in UFC to compete together in the same fight card. UFC fans are absolutely thrilled to experience that.

Also Read | UFC 248: Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero Stun Fans With Dance Moves During Epic Face Off

UFC: Mark and Montana become the first married couple to compete in the same card

Montana De La Rosa faced Mara Romero Borella in the main card of UFC Fight Night 167. Meanwhile, her husband Mark De La Rosa fought Raulian Paiva in the preliminary card. It was a special night for the couple and they were the first in UFC to achieve this feat.

Also Read | Robert Whittaker Pulls Out Of UFC 248 To Donate Bone Marrow To His Ill Daughter

After a brief battle of three rounds, Montana De La Rosa successfully notched a victory via judge’s scorecard against Mara Romero. It was a close fight but Montana managed to dictate the flow of the bout and emerge victorious by the end of the night. On the other hand, Mark De La Rosa failed to create an impact as he got knocked out in 4:42 minutes of round number two against flyweight contender Raulian Paiva. It was indeed an unfortunate night for Mark. However, he was happy about his wife’s victory as he went on to post an emotional picture with Montana De La Rosa.

Also Read | Conor McGregor: 3 Times When The UFC Star Proved That His Left Hand Is Too Dangerous

Also Read | UFC Throwback: Conor McGregor Almost Loses Fight But Bounces Back To Become UFC Champion

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Montana De La Rosa)