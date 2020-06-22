Conor McGregor Has Retired, No Contact With Him: UFC President Dana White

The year 2020 appears to be one of retirements and comebacks. Moments after the success of UFC 250 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor dropped a bombshell tweet, underlining the news of his retirement from combat sports. While McGregor had retired before - notably after the loss to Nate Diaz - McGregor claimed that the sport just didn't excite him anymore. He cited this as the reason to call it quits.

While UFC fans have been pining for 'The Notorious' to make a comeback, Dana White’s recent statements may go some way in quelling any rumours of his comeback as the UFC president confirmed that Conor McGregor has retired from the sport and they are currently having “no contact”. During an interview with ESPN, Dana White explained the news to the fans. However, this is the fourth time Dana White is dealing with a ‘Conor McGregor retirement’ in the last three years and it appears the UFC chief has racked up enough experience in dealing with the Irish superstar.

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Tony Ferguson Takes A Dig At Conor McGregor With A GTA-inspired Video On Twitter

UFC news: UFC boss Dana White confirms Conor McGregor retirement

While interacting with Brett Okamoto, Dana White said, “No (contact with McGregor). Conor McGregor is retired,". However, Conor McGregor is still attracting numerous call-outs from various UFC fighters and boxers. From Justin Gaethje to Floyd Mayweather, a number of personalities have challenged Conor McGregor if he is willing to step out of retirement. Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also offered a title shot to Conor McGregor a couple of weeks ago but McGregor hasn't responded to a single offer yet.

Conor McGregor returned from a hiatus of more than a year in January to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Conor McGregor knocked out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within 40 seconds of the fight. He then revealed that he would be taking up two more fights this year, but later claimed that he is longer excited about the sport and went on to announce an abrupt retirement from the sport via Twitter.

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov Brutally Mocks Rival Conor McGregor retirement

UFC news: Dana White on Conor McGregor retirement

Despite being one of the biggest superstars in the promotion, the Conor McGregor retirement did little to worry UFC president Dana White. According to Dana White, UFC will carry on with or without Conor McGregor or any other MMA fighter. A number of UFC superstars including the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones have threatened to quit the promotion if they aren't paid higher amounts. However, Dana White claimed that everyone is free to make their own decisions, paying little attention to the calls of the A-list UFC stars for bigger paycheques.

Also Read | UFC news: Conor McGregor's Media Company Teases UFC Return, post-Conor McGregor retirement

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Issues Open Challenge To Nate Diaz For BMF Rematch On Twitter

Image courtesy: AP and Conor McGregor Instagram