Tony Ferguson Takes A Dig At Conor McGregor With A GTA-inspired Video On Twitter

The Conor McGregor retirement invariably grabbed more headlines and column space in the papers even after the success of UFC 250 in Las Vegas. While Dana White was being congratulated for hosting yet another live event safely in the middle of a pandemic, Conor McGregor dropped a bombshell on Twitter moments after the event by announcing his retirement. A number of UFC stars took a shot at McGregor for announcing his retirement too early. 'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson joined in that chorus this week.

UFC News: Tony Ferguson mocks Conor McGregor with a GTA Video

“Mcnugget⚔️Monday” Make UFC Great Again 🥇 #MUGA 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # SnapDownCity # DarceKnightRises # NoSauce🕴# Old🎶Clip pic.twitter.com/IW7DF58zei — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 15, 2020

Tony Ferguson took to Twitter and posted a GTA-inspired video of himself. However, the caption of the post raised a lot of eyebrows. In the caption, Tony Ferguson wrote, “‘McNugget Monday’ Make UFC Great Again”, in what was a clear shot at Conor McGregor since Tony Ferguson has been referring to the Irishman as “McNugget” since a long time. According to Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor should drop his plans of retirement and return to face him inside the UFC octagon. Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Ferguson's offer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz also clarified that Conor McGregor will not be getting a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov anytime soon, even if he decides to make a U-turn on his retirement. While speaking to TMZ, Ali claimed that Conor McGregor should return and face Tony Ferguson if he wants to stay “relevant” in UFC. A few weeks ago, Ali also offered a welterweight title shot to Conor McGregor, which he chose to ignore. It appears Ali Abdelaziz has come up with a different solution to news of the Conor McGregor retirement as he pitched Tony Ferguson as McGregor's opponent, should he choose to accept the challenge.

UFC news: Could Conor McGregor return?

While the Conor McGregor retirement has already been grabbing headlines over the week, UFC President Dana White appeared to be "fine" with McGregor's decision. Dana White has had a rough time since the last couple of weeks after he was targeted by A-listed superstars like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, which was then followed by Conor McGregor's shock retirement. However, Dana White publicly explained that the fighters are “free” to go ahead with their decision, as he vowed to keep the UFC events up and running. Dana White has also finalised UFC 251 fight card and venue which is going to mark the beginning of the Fight Island events in UFC.

