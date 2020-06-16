Khabib Nurmagomedov Brutally Mocks Rival Conor McGregor For Retiring From UFC

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again lashed out at his former foe, Conor McGregor, following the Conor McGregor retirement. The undefeated Dagestani fighter took to Instagram and reminisced about his iconic battle with Conor McGregor back in 2018. While Khabib smashed Conor McGregor inside the cage and defended his title successfully at the UFC 229 headliner, the rivalry continued outside the cage. Since the fight went down in 2018, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have hit back at each other a number of times. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to get over the rivalry as he went on to troll Conor McGregor with a brutal social media post, following the Irishman's retirement from UFC.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov trolls Conor McGregor once again

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a GIF in one of his Instagram stories where he is spotted brawling with Conor McGregor after he beat him down in the main event of UFC 229. The main event of UFC 229 garnered a lot of attention for its aftermath brawl and Khabib Nurmagomedov recalled those memories by looking back at the incident. Khabib quoted the post writing, “For the Fans”.

UFC 229 garnered considerable attention worldwide and till date is the highest-earning PPV event in the history of UFC. After losing against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017, Conor McGregor returned to the UFC cage to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. Although Conor managed to survive until the end of the fourth round, he was mauled by Khabib. Khabib outclassed Conor McGregor as he struck him with a vicious right-hand jab. In the fourth round of their contest, Khabib finally defended his title by forcing Conor McGregor to submit with a rear-naked choke.

However, things looked took a turn for the worse after the fight a Kshabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates went on to brawl with Conor McGregor’s team. UFC 229 garnered a lot of attention for the brawl. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were instantly separated by officials after the brawl, and Khabib had to depart without being announced as the lightweight champion. Although Bruce Buffer announced Khabib as the winner, the Dagestani was nowhere to be seen as he head to be escorted out.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor Instagram