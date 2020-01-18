Conor McGregor Asks Indian Fans To Watch His Upcoming Fight At UFC 246, Says 'Namaste'

The return of Conor McGregor at UFC 246 is expected to be massive. The first double champion of UFC will be stepping up against Donald Cerrone in a highly anticipated welterweight contest. No wonder, fans were expecting to see him back and Conor McGregor did not disappoint them. As promised, McGregor made his return in January and he chose to fight the man with most UFC wins - Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. The former two-division champ is happy to be back and he is confident about knocking out Cerrone in front of the whole world. Conor McGregor wants everyone to experience the mega-fight and his special message for Indian fans will get you even more excited.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor has a message for his Indian fans

Conor McGregor is well aware of the fact that he holds a massive fan base in India. He is a global superstar who knows how to keep his fans happy. Before stepping inside the octagon against Donald Cerrone, McGregor has made sure that Indian fans are watching the fight. In a video posted by Superhuman gym, Conor McGregor took out some time for his Indian fans and said, “Namaste India.” He asked them to experience UFC 246 live. Take a look at the video.

UFC 246: How to watch in India?

You can watch UFC 246 live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 on January 19. Online users can catch the action live on Jio TV, Airtel TV and Sony LIV (paid subscription). UFC fight pass will also broadcast the fight live on a paid subscription. Early Prelims will begin at 5:30 AM (IST), Prelims from 6:30 AM and the Main card will start from 8:30 AM.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Superhuman gym)