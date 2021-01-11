Conor McGregor Looks At His Physical Peak As He Trains For Poirier Bout: “Born For It”

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return on January 23 and the former UFC double champion is looking at the peak of his career. McGregor, who hasn’t fought in almost a year, will take on top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257 on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. The two will compete in a rematch, with the winner getting a title shot later this year, as per Dana White.

Considering it would be Mystic Mac’s first performance in 12 months, fans are curious what they’ll see when the Irishman takes on the former interim lightweight champion for the second time. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, where the Notorious One came out on top via KO in the first round. However, the upcoming fight is expected to be completely different, considering both the fighters have seen some well-deserved success since 2014.

While Conor McGregor got his hand on both the lightweight and featherweight title, Dustin Poirier won the interim LW title by defeating Max Holloway. Not just that, both the fighters shone in their last outing, delivering some incredible performances. Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246, while The Diamond battered Dan Hooker in July, delivering one of the best fights of his career.

Conor McGregor flaunts his bulky body

Since the announcement of McGregor vs Poirier 2, the former UFC champion has been posting various photos and videos from his training camp. However, his most recent upload proves that the Notorious One is truly focused on his upcoming fight as he poses for the camera with confidence. Check out McGregor’s recent Instagram post below, which shows just how jacked “Notorious” is for his next outing.

A few days ago, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar talked to The National News where he claimed that his client is “hungrier than ever” and is currently in the best shape of his career. He also stated that “this is the best and most focused” Conor McGregor ever looked. "I’ve never seen Conor like this. It’s about the challenge, the competition, being the best version of ourselves. Not just the body, but the mind and the soul as well. And that’s fun for me to see," he added.

