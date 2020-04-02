Tony Ferguson Teases Conor McGregor's Name For His Next Opponent At UFC 249

While Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially out of the UFC 249 main event, a lot of UFC fighters have expressed their desire to replace him on April 18. However, challenger Tony Ferguson is frustrated over the fact that he is going to miss out on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for the fifth time in four years, as Khabib vs Ferguson has been scrapped once again. Though Tony Ferguson is upset over the Khabib stuck in Russia scenario, he believes that Conor McGregor is the one who deserves to get beat down this time.

UFC 249 cancelled? Tony Ferguson wants to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib both

UFC is still trying to find a worthy opponent for Tony Ferguson as he is still slated to feature at UFC 249 on April 18. However, during a recent interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Tony Ferguson claimed that no one deserves to fight him more other than Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. John Kavanagh went on to tease Conor McGregor’s inception into UFC 249 through a cheeky tweet after Khabib’s sudden exit from the card and it seems that Tony Ferguson has taken it seriously as he went on to challenge the Irish superstar in his recent interview.

maybe there's a third option... — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

UFC 249 cancelled? Could Conor McGregor vs Tony Ferguson happen?

In the past, Conor McGregor has also shown interest in fighting Tony Ferguson. During the pre-fight press conference of UFC 246 (Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone), the Irish fighter said that he shares a deep history with Tony Ferguson and would love to face him at some point in his career. However, Conor McGregor might not replace Khabib at UFC 249 since Justin Gaethje has already been offered to step up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

