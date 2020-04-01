Six-year-old Malcolm Latham Impersonates Conor McGregor, Fans Go Berserk: Watch Video

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest name in the combat sports community and has a massive fan base all over the world. A number of athletes have often impersonated McGregor's famous billionaire walk in their respective sports. However, netizens were buzzing with excitement when a video of six-year-old Malcolm Lathem impersonating his favourite UFC fighter, Conor McGregor, appeared on social media.

UFC: Six-year-old Malcolm Lathem impersonates Conor McGregor walk

Malcolm Lathem is a self-proclaimed Conor McGregor fan and a baseball fan who dreams of playing for the college baseball team for Georgia Tech and then compete in Major League Baseball (MLB). The six-year-old has often followed in Conor McGregor’s footsteps as he was spotted copying the ‘billionaire walk’ in his baseball games. ESPN MMA finally posted a series of his photographs and videos in which Malcolm Lathem is seen impersonating Conor McGregor for the fans as he acts over Conor McGregor’s voiceover from some of his famous press conferences. The Irish superstar was equally thrilled with Malcolm Lathem and posted his videos through his Instagram stories.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

maybe there's a third option... — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

Amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, UFC is having a hard time in order to line up their events. Though Dana White has promised to host UFC 249 on April 18 under any circumstances, Khabib Nurmagodov’s sudden exit has put the fight card under jeopardy. Khabib is currently stuck in Russia and he is expected to miss UFC 249 due to the Russia lockdown. Meanwhile, UFC is already looking for Khabib’s replacement and Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has hinted at the Irishman’s name via Twitter. Justin Gaethje has also been touted as a replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov as UFC president Dana White looks to avoid cancellation of the fight.

