Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Demands $100 Million For Conor McGregor Rematch

Conor McGregor successfully clinched victory by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds at UFC 246 and that earns him a title shot against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. At least, that’s what UFC President Dana White said a few days back. The UFC president claimed that Conor and Khabib will face each other once again if they successfully surpass their opponents in their upcoming fights.

Well, Conor McGregor has already done it and Khabib is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for UFC 249. In the meantime, Khabib’s father Abdulmanaap Nurmagomedov has said that they are ready to offer a re-match to Conor if they get a heavy payday.

I asked Dana White today why Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, would jump him ahead of Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. Here is his answer, full conversation on this topic here https://t.co/ukj5uZ7t1l. pic.twitter.com/jVfgtyly4T — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father wants $100 million for a Conor McGregor re-match

In an interview with RIA Novosti (Russian outlet), Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov joked and said that UFC should pay $100 million to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomdeov if they want him to step up against Conor McGregor again. The 57-year-old Dagestani further said, “The day after the fight against Ferguson (UFC 249), give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.”

Conor McGregor has often expressed his interest over a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the lightweight champion has shown zero interest over McGregor. According to Khabib, Conor should win at least 10 fights in a row in the 155 lbs category to gain another title shot.

The Dagestani also slammed Conor McGregor for choosing Donald Cerrone in his UFC return, a few weeks before UFC 246. Khabib Nurmagomedov feels that ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’ is a minor league fight and a win against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is not enough to earn a title shot.

😳 'It's like the minor leagues'



Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his take ahead of McGregor vs. Cerrone#UFC246 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uWDWQG1RcA — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) January 12, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Khabib Nurmagomedov)